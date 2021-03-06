Pewaukee shuts down Onalaska to win D2 state title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pewaukee Pirates stifled the Onalaska Hilltoppers to win the WIAA Boys Division 2 State Championship Saturday night at the La Crosse Center.

Pewaukee blanketed both ends of the court in a 54-37 win over Onalaska.

Onalaska came into the game with a 19-0 record and as the number one seed in the Division 2 tournament.

The Pirates' AJ Hintz got things going for Pewaukee early with 11 points as the team jumped out to a 16-10 lead. He hit three three-pointers and a layup in the first five and a half minutes of the game.

The uptempo pace of Pewaukee kept Onalaska off balance in the first half. The Pirates took advantage of Hilltopper miscues-7 in the half-and turned them into points. In the first half, Pewaukee had scored eleven points off of Onalaska turnovers.

Pewaukee was hot from the field shooting 57 percent for the half. They went 8-18 in field goals and 3-6 in three point shooting.

At the half, Pewaukee led Onalaska 38-24.

The Hilltoppers came out cold in the opening of the second half beore Evan Gamoke hit a three to make it a 43-27 game.

But the Pirates' defense and rebounding limited the opportunities for Onalaska to score. At one point, the Hilltoppers went more than five minutes without scoring. They then went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead for Pewaukee to 48-34 with 5:53 left in the game.

Pewaukee also had a scoring drought. They went seven minutes before Josh Terrian hit a short jumper at the 3:28 mark to make the score 50-34.

Down the stretch though, the Hilltoppers never were able to cut into the Pirates' lead.

Onalaska finishes the season at 19-1 and runner-up in Division 2.

It is the first state title for Pewaukee. They were runner-up in their only other appearance in 2001.

For Onalaska, they were led by Victor Desmond with 10 points. Gavin McGrath ended the night with 9.

Pewaukee's Ashton Janowski led their scoring with 19. Hintz had 16 and Milan Momcilovic had 12.