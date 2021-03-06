Protesters say out with Cyprus’ ‘Satanic’ Eurovision entry

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Dozens of Orthodox Christian faithful have held up wooden crosses and sung hymns outside of the Cypriot state broadcaster to demand the withdrawal of the country’s controversial entry into the Eurovision song contest titled “El Diablo” that they say promotes satanic worship. Saturday’s protest came days after the Orthodox Church condemned the tune that it said mocked the country’s moral foundations by advocating “our surrender to the devil and promoting his worship.” The state broadcaster said the song won’t be pulled, while Greek artist Elena Tsagrinou who performs the song insists that the lyrics are about a woman’s cry for help after suffering at the hands of an abusive partner and that any other interpretation is “unfounded.”