Rochester Hy-Vee pharmacies continue vaccine rollout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The vaccination effort is ongoing. And at Hy-Vee's West Circle Drive location, that effort, in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) guidelines, is now open to educators and childcare providers.

"Getting these teacher vaccinated, it gives them piece of mind," Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Audra Rinard said. "So, when the kids do come back into the classroom, it's a safe environment for everyone."

It's an effort Olmsted County Public Health (OCPH) has been working towards for a while.

"By the end of this week, all school employees in Olmsted County will have been offered their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," OCPH Director Graham Briggs said in Thursday's briefing.

While no educators were caught in action Friday, Rinard anticipates they'll line up for the shot over the weekend.

"We have plenty of appointments available and we would love to take care of them," she said.

As for the county's older population, it's still a battle. According to Minnesota's Vaccine Dashboard, Olmsted County is shy by about 12 percent of its 70 percent goal of vaccinating people 65 and older.

"One of the pharmacies, I was number 838 on the list," 72-year-old vaccine recipient Cathy Bornhorst remembers.

Bornhorst is a COVID-19 survivor -- and received her second shot Friday.

"I had it back in November and I was hospitalized. Two different stays," she said. "But I'll tell you what, Mayo saved my life."

The life changing crisis came full circle.

"It's big time," she said. "...I'm a total advocate. And even after we get out shots, we are still going to mask."

Each dose brings everyone closer to the other side of the pandemic.

"It's been a long year and a very emotional last couple of months," Rinard said. "We've had people crying because they are so excited to get the vaccine. It's been a lot of work, but it needs to be done."

Make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, here.