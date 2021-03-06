Royalty TV: UK monarchy and television have complex ties

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. The fictionalized take of Netflix hit “The Crown” has molded views of the monarchy for a new generation. As Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, prepare to tell their story to Oprah Winfrey, they are following in the wake of some other major royal television moments that have often ended poorly — for the interviewee, the royal family or both.