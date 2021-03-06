Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:46 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Big Lake 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Chanhassen 7, Mound Westonka 4

Hopkins 6, New Prague 3

Moorhead 4, Minnetonka 0

New Ulm 3, Waseca 1

North Branch 6, Princeton 3

Red Lake Falls 7, International Falls 1

Roseau 6, Duluth East 3

Warroad 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 11, Park Center 0

Bemidji 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Blaine 3, Centennial 1

Blake 3, Eden Prairie 2

Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 0

Edina 4, Wayzata 1

Farmington 1, Lakeville South 0

Forest Lake 6, St. Anthony 0

Mounds View 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

New Ulm 2, Dassel-Cokato 0

Rochester Lourdes 10, Windom 1

Stillwater 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Worthington 5, Benson 3

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

