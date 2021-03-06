Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Big Lake 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Chanhassen 7, Mound Westonka 4
Hopkins 6, New Prague 3
Moorhead 4, Minnetonka 0
New Ulm 3, Waseca 1
North Branch 6, Princeton 3
Red Lake Falls 7, International Falls 1
Roseau 6, Duluth East 3
Warroad 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 11, Park Center 0
Bemidji 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Blaine 3, Centennial 1
Blake 3, Eden Prairie 2
Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 0
Edina 4, Wayzata 1
Farmington 1, Lakeville South 0
Forest Lake 6, St. Anthony 0
Mounds View 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
New Ulm 2, Dassel-Cokato 0
Rochester Lourdes 10, Windom 1
Stillwater 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Worthington 5, Benson 3
