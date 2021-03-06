Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 67, Providence Academy 43
Detroit Lakes 54, Little Falls 34
Eden Prairie 68, St. Louis Park 53
Mabel-Canton 55, Winona Cotter 54
Minneapolis Southwest 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46
New Prague 63, Hastings 62
Sibley East 56, Sleepy Eye 47
St. Paul Harding 70, St. Paul Humboldt 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, PACT Charter 19
Sleepy Eye 60, Sibley East 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/