Saturday’s Scores

3:05 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 67, Providence Academy 43

Detroit Lakes 54, Little Falls 34

Eden Prairie 68, St. Louis Park 53

Mabel-Canton 55, Winona Cotter 54

Minneapolis Southwest 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46

New Prague 63, Hastings 62

Sibley East 56, Sleepy Eye 47

St. Paul Harding 70, St. Paul Humboldt 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, PACT Charter 19

Sleepy Eye 60, Sibley East 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

