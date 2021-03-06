Skip to Content

Single engine plane lands on Highway 136 in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Agencies are responding after a plane made an emergency landing in Baraboo Saturday afternoon.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is responding to a report that the plane landed on Highway 136 just after 2:30 p.m.

Officials said the road was already closed because the bridge is out.

Law enforcement said Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources and Baraboo Fire and EMS are assisting.

The sheriff's office said no inquires were reported.

This story is developing.

