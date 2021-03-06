Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

MILAN (AP) — Fast-spreading mutant versions of the coronavirus are powering another uptick in infections in Europe. Among the hard-hit places is the Milan suburb of Bollate, where the virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school with alarming speed. In a matter of just days, 45 children and 14 staff members tested positive. Genetic analysis confirmed it was the highly contagious variant first identified in England late last year. The surge is underscoring how treacherous the virus is and it is leading to new restrictions across the continent.