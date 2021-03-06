UPDATE: Search continues for suspect in Jackson County shooting incident

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night that they continue to look for the man accused of shooting at a deputy Thursday night.

Chief Deputy Adam Olson said that on Saturday morning around 9 a.m., a person on Taylor Road in the Town of Springfield said they believed that Gary Hughes was on their property.

The sheriff's office said that Hughes shot at a deputy who was trying to take Hughes into custody at a residence Thursday night. The deputy was not hurt. After a 15-hour standoff, authorities entered the residence and found that Hughes wasn't there.

Chief Deputy Olson said that officers went to the Taylor Road area and spent the rest of the day looking for Hughes. They weren't able to find him.

Besides a ground search, authorities from St. Croix County, Trempealeau County Emergency Management, and the Ho-Chunk Nation used drones to search the area. The Wisconsin State Patrol also provided air support.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that "...this subject is desperate, violent, and asumed to be armed, and should not be approached."

They ask that residents in the area to secure their homes, vehicles, and outbuildings and be vigilant.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, they ask that you call Jackson County Dispatch at 715-284-5357.