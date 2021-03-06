Warming trend ramping up

Sunny Saturday

Honestly, I don't know if we could ask for much more on an early March Saturday. Most of us ended up near or above 50 degrees for the afternoon. Light winds and sunshine really made for a nice day. We officially have 0" snow pack for the La Crosse airport, with many of our surrounding communities with just a couple inches left on the ground. We will melt even more for the upcoming week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid/upper 20s thanks to clear skies.

Warming Up More

Sunday brings highs in the mid 50s for most of us. We will see a bit more cloud coverage throughout the day and it will be breezy. We could see gusts upwards of 20-25 mph out of the South. All in all, our warming trend continues through the next few days. How does 60 degrees sound? We will have multiple chances to reach 60 Monday through Wednesday. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine over the next few days. Enjoy the warmth! We'll be back to the low 50s for the second half of the upcoming week and then maybe 40s by next weekend.

Rain Chances

We are watching a system for the upcoming week. Right now we should be warm enough for all rain starting late Tuesday night. Wednesday looks a bit rainy. Could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. We will keep an eye on that.

Have a great night,

-Warren