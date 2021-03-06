Wauwatosa East takes Division 1 State Title

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Division 1 Championship game between Kimberly and Wauwatosa East was everything a basketball fan would want in a game.

Both teams played a back and forth game in a fast-paced first half which saw several lead changes.

Owen Pawlikowski and Jackson Paveletzke, who led the team in their semifinal win over DeForest, paced the Papermakers early in the game. They had six points and eight points, respectively, in the first half.

At the break, Kimberly led 27-26 over Wauwatosa East.

For the Red Raiders, Alex Singleton scored eight in the half.

Neither team led by more than three at any point in the half.

Wauwatosa East did do better down in the paint. They outscored Kimberly 16-10 down low in the half.

The second half continued where the first half left off-with ties and small leads by both teams.

Momentum began to swing when Leon Bond put Wauwatosa East up by six when he slammed down a lob pass from Brian Parzych which made the score 37-31. It was in the middle of a 13-0 run by the Red Raiders that began with another Bond basket at the 14:28 mark.

A five minute scoring drought ended on a three by Pawlikowski to cut the score to 44-34 for Wauwatosa East with 10:44 remaining.

The Red Raiders played a patient offense in the remaining time setting up for the best shots that often ended up down in the paint. In the game, they had 40 points in the paint.

The Papermakers struggled from the field. At the 6:14 mark, Kimberly had only scored two field goals in the half.

In the end, Wauwatosa East proved too much for Kimberly and won by a final score of 62-44.

It is the third championship for Wauwatosa East. They won titles in 2008 and 1991. Before the district split, Wauwatosa won a state title in 1948.

For Wauwatosa East, they were led byAlex Singleton with 20. Jay Hinson, Jr. had 11 and Leon Bond scored 10.

Kimberly's Jackson Paveletzke had 14 with Owen Pawlikowski scoring 13.

Wauwatosa East finishes their season with a 23-3 record.