Wauwatosa East downs River Falls, moves to D1 championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) - Wauwatosa East held off River Falls for a 56-48 win in a WIAA Division 1 State Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal game.

River Falls struggled early with turnovers which the Red Raiders took advantage of for a 9-0 lead.

The Wildcats didn't get their first points until the 13:14 mark when Zac Johnson hit a three.

They used the three though, to get back into the game. River Falls cut the lead to two with a JT Dougherty hoop at the 5:46 mark to 18-16. He had seven points in a two minute stretch for the Wildcats.

But Parker Thompson had a run for Wauwatosa East to put the lead back to seven at 23-16.

The Red Raiders led at halftime 26-22.

The Wildcats continued to shoot the three to keep the game close. JT Dougherty hit a three to take their first lead in the game at 43-42 at the 5:06 mark.

The lead bounced back and forth for the next few minutes. Dougherty dropped a three at 2:33 to end a Red Raider run and make the score 49-48.

For the Wildcats, that was where their scoring ended. Turnovers came back to haunt them in the closing seconds as they tried to get back in it. A Brian Parzych steal and basket as time expired sealed it for the Red Raiders.

Parzych scored 19 for Wauwatosa East. Jay Hinson, Jr. had 13.

For River Falls, the Wildcats were led by JT Dougherty's 25 points. He was 6-9 for three point baskets in the game. Zac Johnson contributed 13.

Wauwatosa East now plays Kimberly in the Division 1 Championship game tonight at 8:30 p.m.