WIAA state tournament brought more than just basketball to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA state tournament brought people from across the state to the area and a lot of attention to the beauty of La Crosse.

With both the girls and boys WIAA state tournaments coming to La Crosse, people from all over the state came with it. The tournament was also broadcasted across the state which means even those who didn't attend, heard about the beautiful city.

Jeremiah Burish, director of sports and events at Explore La Crosse, said it was very beneficial for the local businesses and restaurants and they jumped at the opportunity to host it.

"It brings some business to the La Crosse area, the downtown especially with the La Crosse Center, the newly renovated arena," said Burish. "It's awesome to have, an opportunity that we don't normally have being that it's always in Madison for the boys and the girls Green Bay."

Burish explained that having the city broadcasted across the state is great publicity.

"It's great exposure and marketing. Obviously the events are aired and so the broadcasts hopefully people are seeing it, the people that are traveling are seeing the La Crosse area, some maybe for the first time, seeing how beautiful the region is with the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, just truly a beautiful, beautiful place," said Burish.

He said he hopes that people have seen that and it will cause a ripple effect for more tourism. With everything being closed for so long, Burish explained this it has been a good boost for the downtown area. The economic impact, he said, has been huge.

"The Wisconsin department of tourism estimates that an overnight visitor spends approximately $160 and a day tripper spends about $71 so this event is a great boost. Approximately 500 thousand dollars or just over is a very conserved estimated economic impact for this event alone," said Burish.

That estimated impact is just for the boys tournament alone so if you calculate the boys and girls tournaments, the profits are around 1 million dollars for the city.

As the weather gets warmer and the vaccination numbers increase, more people will be out and about which will also help downtown business.

"Things are opening up, we're getting to the point where we are going to start seeing more business and with the beautiful weather and spring upon us it's just kind of all happening at the same time which is really exciting and hopefully we can get there sooner rather than later," said Burish.