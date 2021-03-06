Wisconsin Update: One death from COVID-19, 10.2 percent fully vaccinated

MADISON (WXOW) -- More than 1 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the state's Department of Health.

As of Saturday, figures show that 1,051,159 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 18.1 percent of state residents according to DHS. 591,186 people, or 10.2 percent of the state's population, have completed the vaccine series.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 56,268 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 20.5 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 30,813, or 11.2 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 25,282, or 21.4 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 15,345 people in La Crosse County, or 13 percent, completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population receiving a first dose of a COVID vaccine: Monroe: 17.1 percent, Vernon: 20.3 percent, Trempealeau: 23 percent, and Jackson: 18.7 percent.

One more person was added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 45 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 260 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down two from the previous day.

Of those, 77 are in the ICU, an increase of ten from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 206 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,161 negative results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 552,642, or 97.6 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 13 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. It is the same amount of patients the previous day. Two people are currently in intensive care, an increase of one since yesterday.

DHS adjusted their figures Saturday for the number of cases in La Crosse County. It was a net total of four fewer cases. Here is how DHS listed the cases by age:

0-9: 3

3 10-19: -7

-7 20-29: -4

-4 30-39: 1

1 40-49: 1

1 50-59: 0

0 60-69: 1

1 70-79: 0

0 80-89: 1

1 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,321 (+1) 0.43 7 Crawford 1,667 0 17 Grant 4,670 (+4) 3.86 81 Jackson 2,584 1.29 23 La Crosse 12,287 (-4) 10.86 80 Monroe 4,336 (+2) 3.14 33 Trempealeau 3,403 (+1) 2.43 37 Vernon 1,839 (+3) 1.29 40

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

