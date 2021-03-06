Woman, friend charged with DUI after truck hits car in ditch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who drove her car into a ditch in Tennessee had a friend who was trying to help hit her car with his truck before both were charged with DUI. An affidavit states Nashville police officers responded to a car in a ditch on Thursday. A woman told officers she drove off the road while looking at her phone and admitted to drinking. Also at the scene was a friend who told officers he had come to help pull the car from the ditch but had hit it with his truck. Both were charged with DUI after a field sobriety test and a breath test.