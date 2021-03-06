Yesufu lifts Drake past Missouri St. 71-69 in MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joseph Yesufu knifed down the lane, splitting two defenders, and kissed the winning basket off the glass with 2.5 seconds remaining as Drake defeated Missouri State 71-69 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. Yesufu scored 25 points, Tremell Murphy added 20 more for the second-seeded Bulldogs. Drake advanced to Sunday’s tournament championship against top-seeded — and No. 20-ranked — Loyola-Chicago. Gaige Prim had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Bears. Keaton Hervey added 18 points. Demarcus Sharp had 16 points and eight assists.