Young’s 23 points leads Rutgers past Minnesota 77-70 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Young had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help Rutgers hold off Minnesota 77-70 in overtime. Myles Johnson added nine points and 15 rebounds and Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights. They improved to 14-10 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. They also took a critical step toward solidifying the program’s first NCAA Tournament invitation since 1991. Brandon Johnson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the banged-up Gophers, who lost their seventh straight game to put the job of eighth-year head coach Richard Pitino in jeopardy.