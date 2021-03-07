20 dead, 400 wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Equatorial Guinea’s state television says a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded hundreds of others. TGVE read out a statement from the country’s president which said the explosion was due to the negligent handling of dynamite in the barracks in Bata. TVGE said that at least five explosions caused at least 20 deaths and wounded more than 400 others.