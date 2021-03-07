Afghan policewoman hurt, husband dies in targeted attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say the former head of women police in a southern Afghanistan province has been seriously wounded and her husband — also a police officer — has been killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen. Omer Zwak, spokesman for Helmand’s provincial governor, says Sunday that unidentified gunmen opened fire on the couple in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah. The attack came amid a surge in violence in the war-weary country. An officer in the Helmand police chief’s office who wasn’t authorized to speak with media, said the attack targeted the female officer, whom he identified only as Malala. She formerly supervised all female police in the province.