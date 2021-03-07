As the weather improves changing temperatures could lead to dangerous roads

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the weather improves, being more cautious on the roads is crucial because of changing temperatures and re-freezing. For motorcyclists, it could be even more dangerous.

Minnesota State Trooper Troy Christianson said right now with the snow melting on the roads, it can cause re-freezing on the roads which can be dangerous for travelers.

"It's important that people are aware of that during the morning and evening hours," said Christianson. "Just to be aware that with changing temperatures we are going to see a lot more ice in those hours and fog is a factor as well and we are seeing an increase in crashes."

He said because of these factors, it can be more dangerous for motorcyclists. He recommends waiting for everything to melt fully and warm up a few more degrees before people try to take their motorcycles out. However, if you do decide to take your motorcyle out he said be aware of the conditions.

"Be aware of the sand and the roadways conditions and drive a speed that is safe. Make sure you wear your helmet and safety gear so if you are involved in a crash, hopefully you won't be injured," said Christianson.

He explained that the first areas to freeze are bridges and on and off ramps. Christianson also said not to use cruise control in any type of icy or wet conditions. It can cause someone to lose control of their car if they tap their brakes.

Christianson said they have seen more crashes recently and it could be due to driving at unsafe speeds with the changing temperatures. They want to keep everyone safe while driving so he said watch your speed, be aware of changing conditions They also recommend driving with your headlights on.