Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Officials say three Palestinian fishermen have been killed after a blast ripped through their boat off the Gaza shore. Nezar Ayyash, of the association that represents fishermen, said Sunday the anglers — two brothers and a cousin — were plying their trade off the coast of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip when the explosion happened. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. Palestinian media reports blamed Israeli navy fire, but the Israeli military said it was not involved in this incident. The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said it opened an investigation.