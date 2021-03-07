JUST IN: Jackson Co. authorities arrest man who shot at deputy

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that the man wanted for shooting at a deputy last week is now in custody.

Chief Deputy Adam Olson said that Gary Hughes was arrested around 1:55 p.m. outside of W15131 Taylor Road in the Town of Springfield.

In a statement it said that "The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was advised by citizens that Hughes was seen at this address, and due to the fast actions of the citizens on scene and their continuous communication with law enforcement, Hughes was able to be taken into custody without further incident."

On March 4, a Jackson County Deputy was trying to take Hughes into custody on a felony probation warrant. Hughes pulled a firearm and shot at the deputy but did not hit him. A 15 hour standoff at a residence ended when officers went inside and found that Hughes was no longer there.

Several law enforcement agencies searched the area Friday and Saturday on foot, with drones, and an aircraft from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said, "We would also like to thank the citizens of Jackson County for their patience, vigilance, and assistance in the apprehension of Hughes."