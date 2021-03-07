Kwik Trip superfan set to visit every store in the state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cassandra Berger, also known as "KT Girl" says her love for Kwik Trip started when she was growing up in Iowa, and then it blossomed into a full-on love affair once she went to college.

"A little over a year ago I made a video that Kwik Trip ended up sharing onto their Facebook," said Berger. "And that's where it all kind of started, and then I started making videos every month and I was even able to be in a commercial for them."

The 27-year-old, is committing to visiting every Kwik Trip in the state of Wisconsin in a year, "I didn't actually realize that there were over 400 in Wisconsin when I first thought about this, but I'm very motivated. I've already hit over 50 and I plan on averaging 40 - 50 each month," said Berger.

Berger is collaborating with Kwik Trip for a video series called "KT Bound with Cassandra" where she is documenting her journey on the Kwik Trip YouTube page.

Her videos include self challenges, such as shopping for groceries on a budget. Berger also plans to get her friends involved in some of her videos. For her latest video, she included her friends competing against one another to see who could make the best meat and cheese platter, or charcuterie board from items only found in Kwik Trip stores.