Myanmar asks India to return police who say they fled army

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Myanmar has asked India to return several police officers who crossed the border following a coup in their country. An official in the northeastern state of Mizoram says she received a letter from her Myanmar counterpart asking India to return the officers in order to uphold the friendship between the countries. She says she informed India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and is awaiting instructions. Police have detained at least 10 Myanmar policemen last week. They told authorities they ran away because the Myanmar army was on their trail after they refused to obey orders. Indian police did not explain what orders they had refused. They wore civilian clothes and were not armed.