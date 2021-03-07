Nepal Parliament, reinstated by high court, begins session

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — After being reinstated by the nation’s Supreme Court, Nepal’s Parliament has begun a session that will likely determine the future of the prime minister and the government. The split in the ruling Nepal Communist Party has left Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli without the majority of votes in Parliament required for him to continue in office. Oli so far has refused to step down and is determined to continue. A vote of no confidence against Oli is likely to be brought by the splinter group from his own party, which would force him to step down. The group has not yet made a formal decision.