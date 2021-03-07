Queen stresses importance of friends, family during pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has highlighted the importance of staying in touch with friends and families during the coronavirus pandemic. Her comments for Commonwealth Day came in a message broadcast Sunday came just hours ahead of Meghan and Harry’s much anticipated Oprah interview. Britain’s monarch also touched on the role of technology in keeping people connected during the global pandemic. She made no mention of the interview. She said “the testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others.”