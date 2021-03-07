Spring-like feel to the air

Stunning Weekend!

Wow, what a treat we had this weekend. Hopefully you were able to find time to be outdoors. Most of us ended up seeing at least 50 degrees on Sunday, with 56 degrees in La Crosse. That is well above average for this time of year. A mix of clouds and clear skies will stick around for the night and for Monday as well. Lows tonight only drop to the mid 30s.

Warming Up Even More

As we head into the new work week, 60s return to the forecast for the first time in 2021. Many of us will likely see near 60 degrees on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Winds should stay light and it will be a stellar day. 60s stick around Tuesday and so do the dry conditions. It looks like winds will ramp up a bit Tuesday afternoon pulling in warm and moist air from the south. This will help set up our next storm system.

Rain...not Snow

Our next big storm system looks to pull into the region late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Since we will be so warm, signs are pointing to all rain for the Coulee Region, with a band of snow well off to our north. This rain will help wash away salt and dirt from over the winter. I think Wednesday looks to be a pretty soggy day so expect off and on rain showers. We could even hear a rumble or two of thunder! All in all, 60s for the early part of the week falling to the upper 40s into this next weekend.

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears