Sri Lanka Catholics mark ‘Black Sunday’ for Easter victims

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan Roman Catholics have attended Mass dressed in black, with prayers and protests calling for justice for those killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday two years ago. Church bells tolled and prayers were chanted at 8:45 a.m., the time when bombs were detonated almost simultaneously at two Roman Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter services. Bombs were also set off at three top hotels targeting locals and foreigners who were eating breakfast on April 21, 2019. More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks, which were blamed on two local Islamic extremist groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.