Staying Warm and Breezy Sunday!

Warming Up Even More

Sunday brings highs in the mid 50s for most of us. We will see a bit more cloud coverage throughout the day and it will be breezy. We could see gusts upwards of 20-25 mph out of the South. All in all, our warming trend continues through the next few days. How does 60 degrees sound? We will have multiple chances to reach 60 Monday through Wednesday. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine over the next few days. Enjoy the warmth! We'll be back to the low 50s for the second half of the upcoming week and then maybe 40s by next weekend.

Rain Chances

We are watching a system for the upcoming week. Right now we should be warm enough for all rain starting late Tuesday night. Wednesday looks a bit rainy. Could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. We will keep an eye on that.