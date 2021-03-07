The Latest: It’s a girl, Meghan and Harry tell Oprah

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Meghan and Harry say their second child will be a girl. The two made the revelation in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night, a rare positive moment in a conversation that dwelt mostly on their struggles within the royal family. Their first child, son Archie, turns 2 in May. Harry says “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family.” He denied blindsiding the queen with the news that he and Meghan were stepping down from their royal duties, saying it was preceded by several conversations. He did however say that his father, Prince Charles, has stopped taking his calls.