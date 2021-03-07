Too soon to plant gardens, but here is how you can prepare

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the warmer weather, it's still too soon to plant outdoor gardens.

"Everybody gets in a hurry and mother nature warms up for a little while and then she comes along and says, 'Nope! It's not time yet!''' Longhorn Valley Greenhouse & Cattle Company co-owner Lori Bauer said. "We get a good frost usually around the middle of May."

Longhorn Greenhouse does not open until mid-April, but Bauer said people can start planning their gardens now.

"Figure out what you want to plant in your garden," Bauer said. "How much space do you have? Where are you going to put it? Are you in a sunny location?"

Bauer said people can start weeding their plots.

"Deal with anything that's going to cause flaws," ACE Hardware manager Travis Revels said. "Especially weeds and fungus and stuff like that. If you have any tree roots or you have some stumps and stuff like that you want to get out of the way."

Revels and Bauer said sales peaked in 2019 during the start of the pandemic.

"During the pandemic and everything else it has just skyrocketed," Revels said. "A lot of people came in and just about bought up everything we got."