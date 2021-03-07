Train derails killing 1, injuring 40 in southern Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say eight cars of a Lahore bound train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing at least one passenger and injuring 40 others. The accident Sunday took place between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province and caused a temporary suspension of railway traffic in both directions. That’s according to Kamran Lashari, a railway official who says that eight cars of the 18-car train that departed from Karachi derailed and six fell into a shallow ditch. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment. Rescue official Muhammad Arshad said darkness and the remote location of the derailment hampered rescue efforts.