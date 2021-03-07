UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent virus testing

LONDON (AP) — British children are gearing up to return to school on Monday after a two-month closure. It’s part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a plan to get the country to “start moving closer to a sense of normality.” Millions of high school and college students returning to classrooms will be tested for coronavirus at school and at home. Authorities want to quickly detect and isolate asymptomatic cases in order to avoid sending entire schools home. The U.K. government has distributed millions of rapid tests to schools but there are concerns about their accuracy. A senior public health official, however, said Sunday the risk of a false positive was very low.