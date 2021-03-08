5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview

LONDON (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity and deep-rooted dysfunction. Among the claims was an allegation that family members were concerned about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s child. Meghan revealed that she had had suicidal thoughts, while Harry said he felt trapped within the royal institution and disclosed the breakdown in his relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and brother Prince William. And the couple disclosed that they exchanged vows in private three days before their 2018 wedding. The palace has not responded to the interview.