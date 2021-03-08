Skip to Content

After historic whirlwind visit, Pope leaves Iraq for Rome

BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis has wrapped up a historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country’s marginalized Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace. The pontiff and his traveling delegation were seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport from where he departed for Rome. The four-day papal visit has covered five provinces across Iraq. People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns. Few wore facemasks, especially during all of Francis’ visits on Sunday in northern Iraq. 

Associated Press

