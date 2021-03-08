Air travel trending upward

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's safe to say many people are itching to travel as more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

We spoke to the La Crosse Regional Airport Director and a local travel agent to learn more about their perspective of the recent travel boom.

On a typical year, people ramp up travel as we head into spring, and being stuck at home for a full calendar year during the pandemic has only emphasized that desire for many, said Travel Consultant at Travel Leaders Sherry Westby.

"Traveling has really become important to families for the getaway and to destress," said Westby.

Even though the demand is starting to rise, Director of the La Crosse Regional Airport Ian Turner says travel is still slightly down over a typical year.

"Our passenger levels have followed our traditional trend lines depending on the time of year, but at a level of about two thirds of what it would have been pre-pandemic," said Turner.

Regardless, we are still seeing a huge increase in air traffic from 2020.

"The airlines I think are seeing it as well. American is gonna add two more flights per week back starting on April 2, so we are down only 1 or 2 flights per week compared to where we were," said Turner.

The current CDC recommendations still urge people to avoid traveling, but local travel consultants say tickets are being purchased quickly.

"I can say for my business, we have definitely had an increase not only domestically but also internationally to those places that are actually open to U.S. citizens," said Westby. "Because of a lot of the protocols put in place, I think people are feeling safer flying."

"Aircraft are being disinfected between every flight, masks are required, the airlines are each implementing their own screening type of screening of passengers, right down to my staff, it's truly going to be a very clean experience from airport curb to airport curb," said Turner.

COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing are required at all times to fly. With the increase in passengers, the La Crosse Regional Airport still urges travelers to get to the terminal an hour to an hour and a half before takeoff.