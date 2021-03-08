As US mulls Afghan exit, activist sees long fight for women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Prominent activist Sima Samar has been fighting for women’s rights in Afghanistan for the past 40 years. She says in an interview that she is worried about the future at a time when violence is on the rise, peace talks between rival Afghan groups are stuck and the U.S. mulls its departure from her country. The 64-year-old Samar reflects the anxiety among many civil society leaders who feel overlooked as the U.S. searches for the best exit from its longest war. They fear too much prominence is given again to warlords and a political leadership that struggles to win over the trust of Afghans.