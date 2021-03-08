Skip to Content

Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

12:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd has paused jury selection while an appeal proceeds over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge. Judge Peter Cahill said Monday that he does not have jurisdiction to rule on whether the third-degree murder charge should be reinstated against Derek Chauvin while the issue is being appealed. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Legal experts say reinstating the charge will improve the odds of getting a conviction. Chauvin’s attorney says he’ll ask the state Supreme Court to review the appeals court decision that ordered Cahill to reconsider the charge. 

Associated Press

