Myanmar security forces kill 2 anti-coup protesters

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces have shot dead two people in northern Myanmar, as the military government continues its attempt to stamp out opposition to its Feb. 1 coup. The Irrawaddy newspaper says the victims were shot in the head during anti-coup protests in Myitkyina in Kachin State. Graphic video on social media shows protesters in the street backing away from tear gas, responding with rocks, then fleeing after a fusillade of what seems to be automatic gunfire. Demonstrators hurriedly carried away a number of casualties, including one apparent fatality, a person who had clearly sustained a severe head wound. A second body was seen a little later, on a stretcher, his head covered with a cloth.