‘Borat,’ ‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Nomadland’ among PGA nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” are among the nominees for the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards’ top honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer. The Producers Guild on Monday announced ten nominees for its best-picture award. The other nominees are: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Nomadland,” “Mank,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami…” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The Producers Guild Awards are considered one of the most reliable bellwethers for the Academy Awards. In the past two years, PGA and Oscar best-picture nominations have aligned almost exactly.