Chinese director of ‘Nomadland’ faces controversy at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Director Chloe Zhao’s success has not been met with universal applause in her country of birth. The Beijing-born filmmaker is the first Asian woman and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for best director. Educated in the U.K. and the U.S., Zhao finds the news of her success overshadowed by a nationalist backlash over her citizenship and her identity. Now the censors have stepped in. Two hashtags about the film have been disabled on the popular Weibo microblog platform. It’s also unclear whether it will still be released in China, where it was slated to open on April 23.