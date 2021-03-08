Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A century-old estate that Donald Trump owns in suburban New York is subdued by the former president’s standards, but it could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs is a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a lavish mansion built by the late Washington Post publisher Eugene Meyer. It’s also a subject of a criminal probe by the Manhattan district attorney and a civil inquiry by New York’s attorney general. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property’s value to reap greater tax benefits. He bought Seven Springs in 1995 for $7.5 million with plans to turn it into a golf course. Trump hasn’t been there in more than four years.