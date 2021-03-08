College educators form alliance to defend free expression

NEW YORK (AP) — Around 200 college educators from across the country have formed the Academic Freedom Alliance. They say its mission is to help teachers speak, instruct and publish without fear of sanction, bullying, punishment or persecution. The group was launched Monday. It arose out of discussions among some Princeton University faculty members over how to counter what they see as growing intolerance of differing viewpoints. They plan to serve as advocates for those they believe have been unjustly attacked. And they’ll provide money for legal support if needed. Members come from across the political spectrum.