Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt electricity cable have taken a key step forward after the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project. The Cypriot energy minister hosted a ceremony in the capital Nicosia on Monday with her Israeli and Greek counterparts participating via video link. Cyprus says the cable will allow the countries to diversify their energy supplies and help meet their targets to reduce carbon emissions. Cyprus is also working on a separate deal with Greece and Egypt on a similar cable connecting the three countries.