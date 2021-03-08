EXPLAINER: Why battle over a murder charge in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer accused in the death of George Floyd is on hold while a court considers whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge. Derek Chauvin is already facing a second-degree unintentional murder charge and a manslaughter charge. But there’s an active appeal on whether the third charge, which was dropped by a judge, can be restored. The reason is simple: reinstating the count could increase the prosecution’s odds of getting a murder conviction in what will be one of Minnesota’s highest-profile trials ever. While prosecutors could win a conviction without the third-degree charge, legal experts say the case isn’t a slam dunk.