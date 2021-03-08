Game on: NWHL to complete virus-disrupted playoffs in Boston

The National Women’s Hockey League will complete its abbreviated season with two nationally televised semifinals and a championship game. The move comes two months after the league suspended its playoffs following a COVID-19 breakout among numerous teams. Play will resume outside of Boston with the semifinals on March 26, followed by the Isobel Cup Final the next day. Fans will not be allowed to attend, and NWHL said it will have strict health protocols in place. The six-team league’s condensed two-week season at Lake Placid, New York, was postponed on the eve of the semifinals last month.