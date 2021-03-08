Georgia Senate passes bill to nix no-excuse absentee voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting. The bill passed 29-20 on Monday, the deadline that bills must generally pass out of one chamber to remain alive for the session. Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would end broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes. Bills must get 29 votes in order to receive a majority in the 56-member Senate.