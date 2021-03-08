Greg Lansing out as men’s basketball coach at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State will not extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing. Lansing was 181-164 in 11 seasons with the Sycamores, including 15-10 this season. Athletic director Sherard Clinkscales says “it is simply time” for new leadership. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing’s first season. He had six winning seasons. Lansing’s final game was a loss Saturday to Loyola Chicago in the conference tournament.