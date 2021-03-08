Harvard professor ignites uproar over ‘comfort women’ claims

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard University professor has ignited international uproar after he alleged that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in wartime Japan had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In a recent paper, law professor J. Mark Ramseyer rejected decades of research finding that Japan’s “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels during World War II. He instead argues that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. Historians have denounced the paper, saying there’s no evidence to support his claim. Ramseyer declined to comment. The episode has intensified a longstanding dispute between Japan and South Korea.