Heads up: Some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation

TOKYO (AP) — Scientists have discovered that some Japanese sea slugs can grow whole new bodies if their heads are cut off. Biologists call Monday’s study a case of the most extreme regeneration on Earth. Japanese scientists noticed this by accident and then replicated it in the lab. Only a small fraction can do it. One persistent slug regrew its body twice. This could eventually help medicine work on human tissue regrowth. Scientists think the slugs’ ability has something to do with another odd trait: They can briefly photosynthesize like a plant, getting energy from the sun.